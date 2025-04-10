 Yoon feels 'betrayed' by disloyal 'traitors,' says North Gyeongsang governor
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 14:24
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol walks away from the podium at an event in March 2023. Yoon's impeachment was upheld by the Constitutional Court on April 4, 2025, removing him from office. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol "felt betrayed” when he was ultimately ousted from his office, according to North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo.
 
This was the first time that former president Yoon's feelings were disclosed to the public after the Constitutional Court upheld the National Assembly's decision to impeach Yoon as the president of Korea last Friday. 
 

In a phone interview last Thursday with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Lee said Yoon had confided in him that he was “betrayed too many times” during his presidency and that “people should be chosen based on loyalty.”
 
Lee said he met Yoon on Wednesday at his residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul. 
 
“He seems deeply hurt by those who, despite being appointed to public office by him, later turned on him by participating in investigations or supporting the impeachment vote,” Lee said during a Channel A appearance on Thursday.
 
No specific names came up, according to Lee.
 
Constitutional Court Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae reads the verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate at the court in central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

"He seemed to have mentioned the idea of traitors in a broader sense, possibly including certain Constitutional Court justices, people who voted to impeach him at the National Assembly, including Han Dong-hoon, and people who came to investigate him after he appointed them," Lee said.
 
Lee also said Yoon was visibly disappointed by the court’s decision. 
 
“He mentioned specific dates and told me he had reviewed several analyses,” said Lee. “He believes that some justices changed their stance at the last moment.”
 
Following the court’s decision, Yoon issued a brief message to his supporters without directly addressing the court's decision. “Although I have stepped down from the presidency, I will always stand by your side," he said.
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the opening session of the Ministerial Conference of the Third Summit for Democracy in March last year. The Constitutional Court upheld the National Assembly’s impeachment of Yoon, ousting him from office on April 4. [YONHAP]

Yoon’s belief that the decision had shifted is thought to stem from rumors of a “5—3 deadlock” among the justices, which circulated during the delay in the ruling.  
 
Many of Yoon’s supporters had expected the impeachment to be dismissed or rejected, accepting the theory that five justices favored upholding the motion while three opposed it. They viewed the lack of a ruling as a sign of internal gridlock.
 
When the Constitutional Court ultimately ruled unanimously in favor of impeachment on April 4, the decision shocked Yoon’s base, who interpreted it as a sign that some justices had reversed their earlier positions.
 
Legal experts, however, have widely dismissed this theory as unfounded.
 
Constitutional Court Justice Moon Hyung-bae reads a verdict upholding impeachment against then-President Yoon Suk Yeol at a main chamber in the court in Jongno District, central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

According to Lee, Yoon also mentioned "his youthful supporters" and emphasized the importance of winning the upcoming elections to "protect liberal democracy."
 
"He said he would do his best," Lee said, possibly alluding to Yoon’s intent to remain involved in the PPP’s future presidential primaries. On the day of the impeachment ruling, Yoon also held a brief 30-minute tea meeting with PPP leadership. 
 
"President Yoon also feels he can't stay silent forever,” one political figure close to Yoon told the JoongAng Ilbo on Sunday, hinting at a possible return of the former president to politics.
 
Yoon is expected to leave his Hannam-dong residence soon and move to his apartment in Seocho District, southern Seoul. A message to his supporters is expected to accompany his departure.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
