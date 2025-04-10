Antichemical brothers: Firefighters run terror attack response drill

Firefighters from the Gyeonggi Special Response Unit are conducting a live-response drill simulating a chemical terror attack at Sema Station in Osan, Gyeonggi, on April 10. Participants in the drill included the Gyeonggi Special Response Unit, the Osan Fire Station and the station’s volunteer fire brigade. The exercise focused on key response protocols such as the detection and decontamination of hazardous chemicals, the rescue and transport of victims and perimeter control. [GYEONGGI-DO FIRE SERVICES]