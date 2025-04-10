Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' teams up with police for antidrug campaign
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 13:33
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency is teaming up with Plus M Entertainment, the distributor of the upcoming film “Yadang: The Snitch,” to launch an antidrug campaign ahead of the movie's release.
Drug-testing kits will be distributed to audiences attending advance screenings of “Yadang: The Snitch” at theaters including Megabox, CGV and Lotte Cinema, according to the agency on Thursday. Antidrug messages will also be displayed on screen before the movie begins.
Plus M Entertainment will host a ticket reservation event on its social media platforms, with participants receiving merchandise featuring the police mascots Podori and Posuni.
“Yadang: The Snitch” tells the story of Lee Kang-soo, played by Kang Ha-neul, a "yadang," or informant, ambitious prosecutor Goo Kwan-hee, played by Yoo Hae-jin, and detective Oh Sang-jae, played by Park Hae-joon, who is determined to crack down on drug crimes.
“We planned this campaign because we believed that we could raise public awareness of drug crimes through the work of this film that realistically portrays the reality of drug crimes,” said a police official.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)