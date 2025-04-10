 Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' teams up with police for antidrug campaign
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' teams up with police for antidrug campaign

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 13:33
The cast of ″Yadang: The Snitch″ pose with police goods at a screening of the film [GYEONGGI NAMBU POLICE AGENCY]

The cast of ″Yadang: The Snitch″ pose with police goods at a screening of the film [GYEONGGI NAMBU POLICE AGENCY]

 
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency is teaming up with Plus M Entertainment, the distributor of the upcoming film “Yadang: The Snitch,” to launch an antidrug campaign ahead of the movie's release.
 
Drug-testing kits will be distributed to audiences attending advance screenings of “Yadang: The Snitch” at theaters including Megabox, CGV and Lotte Cinema, according to the agency on Thursday. Antidrug messages will also be displayed on screen before the movie begins.
 

Related Article

 
Plus M Entertainment will host a ticket reservation event on its social media platforms, with participants receiving merchandise featuring the police mascots Podori and Posuni.
 
“Yadang: The Snitch” tells the story of Lee Kang-soo, played by Kang Ha-neul, a "yadang," or informant, ambitious prosecutor Goo Kwan-hee, played by Yoo Hae-jin, and detective Oh Sang-jae, played by Park Hae-joon, who is determined to crack down on drug crimes.
 
“We planned this campaign because we believed that we could raise public awareness of drug crimes through the work of this film that realistically portrays the reality of drug crimes,” said a police official.
 
Audiences watch an anti-drug message during an advance screening of “Yadang: The Snitch” [GYEONGGI NAMBU POLICE AGENCY]

Audiences watch an anti-drug message during an advance screening of “Yadang: The Snitch” [GYEONGGI NAMBU POLICE AGENCY]

 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.    
 
 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yadang: The Snitch drugs police

More in Social Affairs

Police apprehend knife-wielding man on first day of amended weapons legislation

Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' teams up with police for antidrug campaign

Record-setting damages, recovery costs expected from North Gyeongsang wildfires

'Bone lion' Barami beginning to thrive as he prepares to reunite with daughter at Cheongju Zoo

Woman arrested for triple arson in Wonju

Related Stories

Police crackdown nabs 3,670 drug offenders so far

Police officer fell to death during drug-fueled birthday bash

Police nab 77 drug criminals, including Chinese drug gang

Prosecutors ask for 7-year sentence for bar hostess who allegedly blackmailed late actor Lee Sun-kyun

Lee Sun-kyun returns home after 19-hour police questioning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)