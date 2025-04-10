More in Social Affairs

Police apprehend knife-wielding man on first day of amended weapons legislation

Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' teams up with police for antidrug campaign

Record-setting damages, recovery costs expected from North Gyeongsang wildfires

'Bone lion' Barami beginning to thrive as he prepares to reunite with daughter at Cheongju Zoo

Woman arrested for triple arson in Wonju