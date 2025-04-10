 Flower bed arsonist arrested in Ulsan
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 15:43 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:12
Firefighters practice water directing techniques using a new type of nozzle at a training center in Daegu on April 7. [NEWS1]

Police arrested a man in his 40s who set fire to a flower bed in front of the public building office where he previously worked at on Thursday.
 
The man was booked on arson charges after pouring a flammable liquid and igniting fires at two flower beds near the Ulsan Jung District Office around 3:40 a.m. on the same day, according to Ulsan Jungbu Police.
 

He fled the scene in a car immediately after starting the fire.
 
District office employees on overnight duty saw the flames and tried to extinguish them using fire extinguishers before calling emergency services. No one was injured, but part of the landscaping sustained damage.
 
Investigators tracked the man using footage from nearby surveillance cameras and arrested him at his residence.
 
The man previously worked for the Jung District Office but is no longer a public servant, police said. They are investigating his motive for the crime.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
