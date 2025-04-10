Golf course managers face indictment after stray golf ball hits marathon runner in face
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 17:39
Two managers of a golf course in Incheon were referred to prosecutors on Thursday for negligence after a stray golf ball injured a marathon runner during a race near the course.
Incheon Yeonsu Police Precinct said Thursday that it had referred the general manager of the golf course, a man in his 50s, and the safety manager, a man in his 30s, to prosecutors without detention on charges of professional negligence resulting in injury.
Police concluded that the golf course operators bore legal responsibility for the accident based on an on-site investigation and the victim’s testimony.
The incident occurred at around 9:05 a.m. on Oct. 6 last year, when a marathon participant, a 30-year-old man, was hit in the face by a golf ball while running near the course during a 10-kilometer race in Yeonsu District of Songdo, Incheon.
The 30-year-old marathon runner was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and diagnosed with injuries, including a fractured tooth and jaw, requiring three weeks of treatment.
After receiving the victim’s complaint and launching an investigation, police found that the golf course had failed to install protective netting to prevent golf balls from flying outside the course — a safety measure that could have prevented the accident. Police also confirmed that there had been several previous cases of stray golf balls leaving the course before this incident.
“Although the victim settled with the golf course, the charge of professional negligence resulting in injury is not subject to withdrawal based on the victim’s wishes,” said the police. “We judged that the golf course was responsible for neglecting safety management, so we sent the case to the prosecution.”
Another marathon participant was also reportedly hit by a golf ball during the same race but did not file a complaint.
“We prepared materials to install netting before taking over the golf course in July 2022, but we disposed of the materials and restored them to their original state due to complaints from nearby apartment residents that the view would be ruined,” said an operator affiliated with the golf course in question.
“To prevent safety accidents, we planted 300 trees around the perimeter of the golf course,” the operator said. “We are asking event organizers to refrain from holding events near the course and are working with relevant authorities to strengthen safety measures.”
