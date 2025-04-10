Seoul's safety bell gets kid-friendly facelift as concern grows over violence against young students
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:48
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Starting next month, a loud beeping sound on the streets of Seoul may be a cry for help from an elementary school student.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government's portable safety bell, Help Me, which became available to some 50,000 Seoul residents upon request last year, will now be specially designed for first and second graders to help protect them during their commutes to and from school.
According to city officials on Thursday, the initiative comes in response to growing concerns from parents about child safety that have only intensified after an elementary school teacher allegedly fatally stabbed a first grader after class in Daejeon.
The latest model for students comes in two color options, white and green, and features Seoul’s newly redesigned mascots Hechi and Soul Friends. The bell can be attached to bags like a keychain. Unlike the adult version, which is rechargeable, the children's version uses replaceable batteries for easier handling.
Pressing the SOS button on the back of the portable device emits a long beeping sound of over 100 decibels, equivalent to the volume of a car horn. The sound stops when the button is pressed again.
The city plans to distribute the devices to around 110,000 first and second-grade students across elementary schools in Seoul. Schools must apply online through the city’s website or Naver, from 9 a.m. this Friday through 6 p.m. on April 25. Deliveries will begin in May.
Concerns over the safety of elementary school students have grown following the death of 7-year-old Kim Ha-neul, who was allegedly stabbed to death after class by 48-year-old teacher Myeong Jae-wan in February. Myeong, accused of murdering the first grader, is scheduled to stand trial on April 28.
According to data from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, the number of violent crimes against children under the age of 13 — including kidnapping and sexual assault — increased by 13 percent over the past five years, rising from 1,514 cases in 2019 to 1,704 in 2023.
Notably, kidnapping cases surged 48 percent during the same period, from 138 in 2019 to 204 in 2023.
The city government said video guides on using the safety bells will be provided to schools, and spare devices will be stocked in case of malfunctions. Specific inquiries about the devices should be directed to each school.
“For the safety bell to function effectively in emergencies, public awareness and cooperation are crucial,” said Kim Sun-soon, head of the city government’s Women and Family Policy Affairs Office, further urging the public to stay alert for any beeping sounds from the safety bells, which may signal a child in danger.
Unlike the version already rolled out for adults, the children's device does not include a function to alert nearby CCTV control centers or predesignated emergency contacts.
The city distributed an earlier portable safety bell, Jikimi, in December 2023 to around 10,000 Seoul residents deemed at risk, such as victims of sexual assault, relationship abuse or stalking. Last year, 50,000 upgraded devices featuring the Hechi and Soul Friends design were distributed in two rounds.
