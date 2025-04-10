 Services resume after cargo train derailment in Jeonju
Services resume after cargo train derailment in Jeonju

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 10:43
A KTX train [YONHAP]

Train services on the southwestern Jeolla Line resumed after a brief interruption caused by a cargo train derailment at Jeonju Station in Jeonju, North Jeolla on Thursday, the state railway operator said.
 
The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m., when one of the wheels of a moving cargo train derailed, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).
 

Two KTX trains on the Jeonju-Iksan section of the Jeolla Line were halted, and passengers were provided alternative transportation on two buses, Korail said.
 
Services resumed around 7 a.m., and an investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.
 
 

Yonhap
