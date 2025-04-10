Services resume after cargo train derailment in Jeonju

Train services on the southwestern Jeolla Line resumed after a brief interruption caused by a cargo train derailment at Jeonju Station in Jeonju, North Jeolla on Thursday, the state railway operator said.The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m., when one of the wheels of a moving cargo train derailed, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).Two KTX trains on the Jeonju-Iksan section of the Jeolla Line were halted, and passengers were provided alternative transportation on two buses, Korail said.Services resumed around 7 a.m., and an investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.Yonhap