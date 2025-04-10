Sex offender caught by police 3 hours after fleeing from Jeonju to Seoul
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 10:53
A man in his 50s who cut off his electronic monitoring anklet and fled from Jeonju, North Jeolla, was apprehended in Seoul three hours later, police said Thursday.
According to the North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency, the man aged 53, severed his electronic anklet in Wansan District, Jeonju, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday before fleeing.
The man traveled to Iksan, North Jeolla, where he boarded a Super Rapid Train (SRT) bound for Seoul. Police and probation officers, who were already on alert after detecting the damage to the monitoring device, arrested him in Seoul shortly after his arrival.
The man was previously convicted of a sex crime and had been ordered by the court to wear the electronic monitoring device.
The Jeonju Probation Office plans to question the man about the circumstances of his escape and the damage to the monitoring device.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)