Subway services resume at Soongsil University Station

Subway services have resumed at the Soongsil University Station in Line No. 7, Seoul Metro said in a notice at 10:41 a.m.On Thursday morning, subway trains passed through Soongsil Station after the station managers detected smoke coming from the second basement level at around 9:30 a.m. The managers called authorities and evacuated passengers.The smoke came from a fire that started out during maintenance on the station's escalators, according to the station manager."[The fire] started while welding the escalator," a manager told reporters. "We assume that it was an accident that happened during maintenance."BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]