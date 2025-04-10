Subway trains passing Soongsil University Station due to smoke alert
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 10:39
- YOON SO-YEON
Subway trains on Line No. 7 are passing through Soongsil University Station due to the detection of smoke, Seoul Metro said Thursday.
The station detected smoke coming from the second basement level of Soongsil Station at around 9:30 a.m. The managers called authorities and evacuated the passengers, according to Seoul Metro.
Trains have been passing through the station from 9:50 a.m. Passengers looking to use the subway must either go to nearby Isu Station or Namseong Station.
The cause of the smoke has not been confirmed yet. No casualties have been reported as of press time.
Seoul Metro did not confirm when the trains will resume.
