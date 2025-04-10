 Wagon on cargo train derails at Jeonju Station
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wagon on cargo train derails at Jeonju Station

Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 08:56
A KTX train [YONHAP]

A KTX train [YONHAP]

 
A single wagon of a cargo train derailed at Jeonju Station in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Thursday, causing service disruptions on the southwestern line, the state railway operator said.
 

Related Article

 
The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m., halting trains on the Jeonju-Iksan section of the southwestern Jeolla Line, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Jeonju Station cargo train derail

More in Social Affairs

Taekwondo instructor sentenced to 30 years for suffocating 5-year-old boy

Subway services resume at Soongsil University Station

Sex offender caught by police 3 hours after fleeing from Jeonju to Seoul

Services resume after cargo train derailment in Jeonju

Subway trains passing Soongsil University Station due to smoke alert

Related Stories

SRT high-speed trains to get new routes before Chuseok

Fender bender

Man in 50s found dead on train tracks of Suwon Station

Staying on track

Freight trains resume between North Korea and China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)