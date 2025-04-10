Wagon on cargo train derails at Jeonju Station
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 08:56
A single wagon of a cargo train derailed at Jeonju Station in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Thursday, causing service disruptions on the southwestern line, the state railway operator said.
The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m., halting trains on the Jeonju-Iksan section of the southwestern Jeolla Line, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation.
Yonhap
