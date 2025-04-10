Woman arrested for triple arson in Wonju
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 12:49
A woman in her 30s was arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires near Mount Chiak in Wonju, Gangwon.
The Wonju Police Precinct said Thursday that the Chuncheon District Court issued a warrant to detain the suspect on Wednesday for violating the Forest Protection Act and committing arson.
The court cited concerns that the suspect may attempt to destroy evidence or flee.
The arsonist is accused of starting fires five times between March 26 and April 6 in the Mount Chiak area in Socho-myeon, Wonju. She allegedly used a lighter to ignite brush and debris, burning approximately 198.3 square meters (2134.5 square feet) of woodland and dry grass.
Police suspected arson because the fires occurred in secluded areas of Mount Chiak and there were no apparent natural or accidental causes.
Investigators identified the woman as a prime suspect after canvassing the area and analyzing security footage.
Officers caught the arsonist in the act on April 6. At around 3 p.m., they saw her set a stick on fire and throw it onto a field embankment. The officers quickly extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported from any of the fires.
During questioning, the arsonist reportedly admitted to setting the final fire out of curiosity but denied involvement in the previous incidents.
“With the dry weather and strong spring winds, the fires posed a serious risk of spreading into a major forest fire,” said Wonju Police Precinct official. “Thanks to the swift arrest, we were able to prevent further danger and ease public concerns.
“We will continue regular patrols to prevent wildfires and crack down on illegal acts to ensure residents’ safety.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
