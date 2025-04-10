YouTuber's life sentence for fatally stabbing fellow streamer upheld
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 19:25
A 56-year-old YouTuber who was sentenced to life in prison in both the first and appeals trials for stabbing a fellow YouTuber to death in broad daylight outside a courthouse erupted into a tirade of profanities and insults in court as his sentence was upheld on Thursday.
The Busan High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s life sentence for the 56-year-old who was convicted of retaliatory murder under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
“The original ruling finding the defendant guilty is justified, and we see no illegality in it,” the court said.
Immediately after the verdict was read, the YouTuber asked the judge, “What happened to the decision about canceling my detention?”
“We made our decision,” the judge said. The YouTuber then began to argue, asking “How did you make the decision?” and demanding an explanation, before turning toward the prosecutor and saying, “You explain it.”
The YouTuber continued to shout, “Is this only allowed for Yoon Suk Yeol?” and “Is this country owned by Yoon?” and was eventually surrounded by prison guards and courtroom security and forcibly removed from the courtroom.
As court officials restrained him while the judge began calling for the next case, the YouTuber started cursing loudly.
Even as he was escorted out, he continued to shout profanities and insults.
The YouTuber was arrested on May 9 of last year after fatally stabbing another YouTuber with a knife in front of the Busan District Court courthouse in Yeonje District, Busan, while the victim was livestreaming.
Since 2023, the defendant and the victim had been engaged in a feud, producing similar online content and filing around 200 lawsuits and complaints against each other for defamation and other disputes.
On the day of the crime, the perpetrator committed the attack with the intention of preventing the victim — who had filed assault charges against him — from testifying in court.
In the first trial in November of last year, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor for 10 years.
At the time, the YouTuber clapped and shouted, “Thank you,” after the sentence was announced. When the victim’s family, who were present in the courtroom, shouted, “Bring my brother back to life,” he responded with curses as he was led out of the courtroom.
