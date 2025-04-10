The June 3 'Rose Presidential Election'

In the end, the country is headed for an early-summer “Rose Election.” With the presidential vote now set for June 3 and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung — the clear frontrunner — officially entering the race on Thursday, candidates from across the political spectrum are rushing to declare their bids. Already, a flurry of malicious rumors is beginning to surface. The breathless 55-day race is now officially underway. [PARK YONG-SEOK]