Medical students must return to class before admission talks begin

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) has recently called for formal talks with the government and the National Assembly over medical school admissions, signaling a shift in its longstanding opposition to the government’s healthcare reform.For over a year, the KMA resisted the plan to increase the number of medical students. Now, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the association says it is open to freezing admissions at the pre-expansion level of 3,058 students for the 2026 academic year.This change in tone is a step in the right direction. But it is not enough.The KMA’s condition — that admissions must be frozen before any dialogue begins — raises doubts about its commitment to a real solution. It also ignores the Education Ministry’s position: class operations must first return to normal before any decisions about next year’s enrollment can be made. Thousands of medical students are still boycotting classes. Talking about numbers while education remains on hold only creates confusion and sends the wrong message to students now at risk of failing the semester.Civil society groups have also voiced strong opposition to the KMA’s demands. The Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union said that doctors’ continued focus on their own interests is unacceptable, especially after society tried to consider their concerns about medical work force planning. The Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice called the proposed freeze a “national deception.” Public support for increasing the number of doctors remains solid. A recent survey found that over half of enrolled medical students and their parents oppose cutting admissions.The KMA should recognize that this crisis has already caused real harm — to students, to public trust and to the health system overall. Protests and rallies will not repair that damage. What the public needs now is a return to normal operations in classrooms, hospitals and training sites. That must come before any negotiations on enrollment numbers.The KMA is planning a national delegates’ meeting and a protest later this month. But what Korea’s medical community really needs is leadership that prioritizes the future of healthcare — not just its own interests. Medical students are a national asset. They should not be caught in the middle of a political and professional dispute.First, get them back to class. Then, start talking.