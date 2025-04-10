QPR's Yang Min-hyeok nets goal in side's 3-1 win over Oxford United
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 10:13
QPR midfielder Yang Min-hyeok scored his second goal of the 2024-25 season in his side's 3-1 win over Oxford United in the Championship on Wednesday.
QPR took a much-needed three points at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England, cutting an eight-game losing streak and lifting themselves to 15th place on the 24-team table at 49 points.
Yang came on in the 64th minute with his team leading 2-1. He scored in second-half stoppage time, latching onto a pass from Karamoko Dembele and finishing with a left-footed shot to secure an important three points.
Wednesday’s goal marks his second in England after his first against Stoke City on March 30.
Yang joined QPR on loan on Jan. 29 after failing to clock up a single minute at Tottenham Hotspur, where he had transferred to earlier that month from K League 1 team Gangwon FC.
The 18-year-old has clocked up some playing time since his loan move to QPR, having made 11 appearances with two goals and one assist.
Elsewhere in the Championship on Wednesday, Swansea City forward Eom Ji-sung registered an assist in a 3-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales.
Eom started the match and curled in a right-footed cross that Harry Darling converted with a header in the 22nd minute.
The assist is Eom’s second goal contribution in a row after his goal against Derby on April 5. The Korean forward has picked up two goals and three assists across 35 appearances in this campaign.
The Championship will continue through May 3, with QPR returning to action against Bristol City on Saturday. Swansea will face Sunderland on the same day.
Yang is set to leave QPR, as his loan contract ends at the end of May. But if Birmingham City midfielder Paik Seung-ho stays with his club next season, the Championship will see another Korean presence as Birmingham joins the second-division competition.
