More in Volleyball

Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi to reportedly leave Red Sparks to be closer to family

Kim Yeon-koung caps off career with Pink Spiders 3-2 championship win over Red Sparks

Red Sparks come from behind against Pink Spiders to take Championship series down to the wire

Korea to take on Thailand in All-Star women's volleyball series

Veteran coach Shin Young-chul to take helm of Ansan OKman