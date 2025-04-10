 Japan begins 12th release of treated wastewater from Fukushima nuclear plant
Published: 10 Apr. 2025, 16:04
The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 22, 2023 [YONHAP]

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) began its 12th round of releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean on Thursday, according to a report by Kyodo News.
 
The amount of wastewater to be discharged in this round is 7,800 tons, consistent with previous rounds. The discharge is scheduled to continue through April 28.
 

Tepco stated that the concentration of radioactive materials in the treated water remains below safety limits set by the Japanese government and international standards.
 
For the fiscal year 2025 — from April 2025 to March 2026 — Tepco plans to conduct seven rounds of discharges, releasing a total of 54,600 tons of treated wastewater. The amount mirrors the volume handled in the previous year.
 
By the end of 2025, six discharge operations are scheduled, including the latest one. A seventh round is expected to take place around March 2026.
 
Tepco began discharging treated wastewater into the ocean in August 2023 as part of the decommissioning process for the disaster-stricken plant. The total volume released to date is approximately 86,000 tons.




Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
