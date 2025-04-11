 Korean exports record 13.7% on-year increase in first 10 days of April
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korean exports record 13.7% on-year increase in first 10 days of April

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:39 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:51
Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on April 9. [YONHAP]

Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on April 9. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's exports rose 13.7 percent on year in the first 10 days of April on the back of boosted auto and chip sales, data showed Friday.
 
Outbound shipments reached $18.58 billion in the April 1 to 10 period, compared with $13.84 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 
Exports of chips, cars and auto parts increased by 32 percent, 11.9 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. Chips amounted for 18.3 percent of total exports, up 2.5 percentage points from their portion a year before. 
 
Outbound shipments to China, Europe and Vietnam increased, while those to the United States decreased by 0.6 percent.
 
Imports went up 6.5 percent on year to $19.68 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.09 billion.
 
In March, exports gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier to stand at $58.3 billion, marking a second consecutive month of increase.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Korea export trade

More in Economy

Korean exports record 13.7% on-year increase in first 10 days of April

Trump hints at purchasing advanced ships from 'close' allies in Cabinet meeting

'Very Important Babies': Retailers target younger customers with colorful stores and snacks

Trump pledge to revive U.S. shipbuilding sparks expectations, concerns in Korea

Trump's tariff pause is Korea's last chance to negotiate: Experts

Related Stories

Exports surge 11% on chip demand, trade balance in $700B deficit

Korea's exports decline again but chip market shows signs of recovery

Korea’s exports rise 3.8 percent in early January

Korea set to extend export gains for 15th consecutive month in December

Exports rise for second month in November
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)