Korean exports record 13.7% on-year increase in first 10 days of April
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:39 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:51
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Korea's exports rose 13.7 percent on year in the first 10 days of April on the back of boosted auto and chip sales, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments reached $18.58 billion in the April 1 to 10 period, compared with $13.84 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Exports of chips, cars and auto parts increased by 32 percent, 11.9 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. Chips amounted for 18.3 percent of total exports, up 2.5 percentage points from their portion a year before.
Outbound shipments to China, Europe and Vietnam increased, while those to the United States decreased by 0.6 percent.
Imports went up 6.5 percent on year to $19.68 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.09 billion.
In March, exports gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier to stand at $58.3 billion, marking a second consecutive month of increase.
BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)