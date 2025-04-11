New Park Hyatt hotel to go up in central Seoul's Yongsan district
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:52 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 17:35
A luxury Park Hyatt hotel will be established in Yongsan, central Seoul, as part of the Yongsan Maintenance Depot District 1 project.
Park Hyatt is a luxury hotel brand under the Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Its hotels in Korea are classified as six-star hotels and are managed by Hotel HDC, a subsidiary of HDC Hyundai Development Company. If confirmed, the Yongsan project would make Seoul home to two Park Hyatt locations.
HDC, which constructed and continues to operate Park Hyatt hotels in Samseong-dong, Seoul, and Haeundae, Busan, made the announcement on Friday, adding that its latest Yongsan project isn't just about bringing in a luxury hotel brand, but "demonstrating HDC's full-spectrum capabilities in planning, construction and operation in complex urban development."
The company expects the hotel to become a key facility in absorbing global business and tourism demand, especially in connection with the broader Yongsan International Business District development.
It is also expected to integrate with other major projects in the area, including the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Yongsan Railroad Hospital site and the underground space development of the park in front of Yongsan Station, which HDC is also leading. The hotel will likely serve as a central anchor in this cluster alongside HDC’s IPark Mall.
We believe the project will play a pivotal role in Yongsan’s transformation into a global mixed-use urban district," an HDC spokesperson said.
Yongsan Maintenance Depot District 1 is located in Hangang-ro 3-ga, Yongsan-gu, and covers 71,901 square meters (86,000 square yards). The large-scale complex will feature 12 buildings ranging from six basement levels to 38 stories above ground. It will include 777 apartment units, 894 officetel units and commercial and office spaces.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY AHN JANG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
