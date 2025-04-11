Luxury to reach new heights with Korean Air’s overhaul for long-hauls
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:16 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:23
Korean Air has unveiled a new lineup of in-flight products aligned with its recent corporate identity announcement. Through collaborations with premium brands, the airline will offer high-end products rarely seen even in major international carriers, aiming to enhance passenger satisfaction. The strategy is to provide a luxurious travel experience, strengthening its position as a premium airline.
Korean Air’s new theme for the bedding service is comfort. Starting in June, First Class passengers will enjoy a newly refined cabin experience. The airline partnered with Italian luxury bedding brand Frette, used by the world’s finest hotels, to provide a comfortable sleeping experience in the air. First class blankets and pillows feature duck down and high-density fabric for a soft and comfy touch. Pajamas and slippers are also Frette products. The airline has expanded options through designs that suit all body types with a five-tier size system and soft interlock cotton material.
The flag carrier applied its environmental, social and governance management principles to the First Class mattresses. Collaborating with Eco World — a Korea-Japan joint venture with proprietary manufacturing technology, Korean Air replaced traditional latex mattresses with new functional materials. While latex releases harmful substances like methane when disposed, the renewed mattresses are 100 percent recyclable.
The airline operates its First Class services on ten long-haul routes including Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris. With First Class often chosen for special occasions like honeymoons or business trips, the airline aims to provide the best service to help passengers maintain optimal conditions.
With demand for Prestige Class growing, the airline will introduce quilted mattresses, featuring them on long-haul routes to the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania starting in June. The Frette blankets use more durable and softer materials in larger sizes for enhanced convenience. Economy Class blankets have also been improved in design and color.
What stands out in this renewal is the premium-class amenity kits created in collaboration with Graff — a world-renowned luxury jewelry brand based in Britain. Korean Air is the first airline to partner with the company on amenity kit production.
Premium-class passengers will be able to enjoy luxury through high-end amenities including a premium in-flight skincare line and a signature fragrance co-created by Korean Air and Graff. This collaboration aims to provide passengers with special souvenirs to remember their flight.
First Class amenity pouches contain five cosmetic items useful in a dry cabin environment: lip balm, hand cream, face cream, mist and a signature fragrance, as well as four convenience items: a toothbrush set, earplugs, a eye mask and comb. Prestige Class amenities include three cosmetic items and three convenience items.
Along with service upgrades, environmental concerns were also part of the company’s consideration. Eco-friendly materials like recycled plastic are used throughout amenity items, including toothbrush handles, eye masks, and earplug cases. Plastic packaging has been minimized to reduce waste, reflecting the sustainable management philosophies of both Korean Air and Graff.
This renewal involved a 20 to 50 percent increase in the budget for each item on an annual basis, demonstrating Korean Air’s commitment to investing more resources in providing satisfying customer service.
“We hope our passengers enjoy a special and memorable journey through our differentiated premium services”, said a Korean Air representative. “We will constantly work to improve customer service as a premium airline.”
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
