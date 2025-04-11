 Korean Air's Q1 sales reach record $2.7 billion, operating profits fall by 19.5%
Korean Air's Q1 sales reach record $2.7 billion, operating profits fall by 19.5%

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:43
Korean Air unveiled its new CI on March 11. [NEWS1]

Korean Air posted record-high Q1 sales but weaker operating profit in the first quarter, with the latter down 19.5 percent from the year before due to high operating costs and a weaker won, the carrier disclosed Friday.
 
The airline recorded 3.96 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in sales in this year’s first quarter, up 3.5 percent from the 3.82 trillion won made in the same period in 2024, according to its electronic filing.
 

Its operating profit of 350.9 billion won, however, was 19.5 percent less compared to last year.
 
Its Q1 net income was 193.2 billion won, down 44 percent on year.
 
Korean Air said its operating profit decreased due to higher operating and maintenance costs for depreciated and newly introduced aircraft and increased operating unit costs from fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
 
Both its passenger business and cargo divisions recorded higher revenue year-on-year, the firm said in a press release.
 
The airline expects its passenger business to grow in the second quarter from travelers in the early May holidays on outbound routes from Korea to Southeast Asia, China and Japan.
 
The airline said it will explore adding new destinations and expand charter flight operations to maximize profitability and closely monitor fluctuations related to U.S. trade policies to stabilize revenue.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
