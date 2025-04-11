Krafton, Nvidia CEOs discuss game, AI collaboration
Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the chip giant’s headquarters in California on Thursday and discussed strengthening collaboration in gaming and AI, the Korean game publisher said Friday.
The meeting comes after Krafton unveiled the two firms’ jointly developed AI companion, dubbed the Co-Playable Character (CPC), that plays games alongside the user by providing in-game support and instructions, in January.
CPC is powered by Nvidia’s on-device small language model, Ace, that allows autonomous in-game avatars to “understand game situations and respond in real time” that serves for more natural interactions with players, even using “game lingo.”
The two leaders exchanged wide-ranging views on the future direction of technological cooperation, especially on developing games with Agentic AI and exploring the potential to expand into robotics, such as humanoids, powered by Embodied AI, according to Krafton.
Agentic AI refers to systems that make decisions without human intervention while Embodied AI learns and interacts with the world through physical bodies.
Kim expressed his appreciation for the collaboration at the meeting, saying “I’m thrilled that our collaboration with NVIDIA on on-device AI has led to the launch of the first meaningful product in gaming AI,” according to Krafton.
The game publisher expects future collaborations to further merge Krafton’s strength in creative game development capabilities and differentiated AI technologies with Nvidia’s AI solutions.
Krafton plans to integrate CPC in the battle royale PUBG IP Franchise and life simulation game inZOI.
The CPC in PUBG, called ‘PUBG Ally,’ will talk with, make strategic decisions, and dynamically adjust game strategies in various multiplayer scenarios alongside the player, according to Krafton.
In inZOI, which recently launched in early access, CPC “Smart Zoi” interacts with other Zois to simulate community. Krafton says Zois act autonomously to “spread rumors, follow fashion trends and build relationships based on their individual life experiences.”
