한옥 숙박 시설 유행, 비판에도 전통 가옥 살릴 해법 될까
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 08:00
Despite the criticism, Korea’s hanok stay boom might save its traditional homes.
한옥 숙박 시설 유행, 비판에도 전통 가옥 살릴 해법 될까
Thursday, April 3, 2025
In a quiet cul-de-sac in Bukchon, an old neighborhood in Jongno District, central Seoul, a discreet wooden doorway leads to a charming L-shaped wooden house. Grey clay tiles adorn its roof like scales, and together, they curve and stretch like a giant ray swimming among a sea of high-rise buildings.
cul-de-sac: 막다른 골목
discreet: 신중한, 눈에 띄지 않는
scale: 비늘
ray: 가오리
서울 종로구의 오래된 동네 북촌에 있는 조용한 막다른 골목. 눈에 잘 띄지 않는 나무 문을 열고 들어가면 매력적인 니은(ㄴ)자 모양 목조 주택이 보인다. 회색 기와가 비늘처럼 지붕을 장식하고 있는데 이 광경은 마치 가오리가 고층 빌딩 사이를 유영하는 듯한 곡선을 그리고 있다.
On the ground level, the antique pinewood columns hint at a near-century's worth of history. A small, square courtyard in the middle of the compound is filled with soft pebbles. Called hanok, it is a traditional Korean-style house usually made completely of wood and clay.
antique: 고풍스러운
column: 기둥
hint at: 넌지시 내비치다
compound: 건물
1층에는 한 세기에 가까운 역사를 넌지시 내비치듯 고풍스러운 소나무 기둥이 세워져 있다. 건물 중앙의 작은 마당에는 매끄러운 조약돌이 깔려 있다. 이는 한옥이라고 불리는 한국의 전통 주택으로 원래는 나무와 진흙으로만 지어진다.
But inside this hanok in Bukchon, there are hardwood floors, a queen-size bed and a fully equipped kitchen. The bathroom has a TOTO toilet. In a separate building — but still within the compound — is a sauna with clay walls. There is also a spa and a bathtub.
fully equipped: 완비된
그러나 북촌의 이 한옥 내부에는 원목 바닥과 퀸 사이즈 침대 그리고 시설이 완비된 주방이 있다. 화장실엔 토토 변기가 있다. 한옥에 딸려 있는 별채엔 황토 벽으로 된 사우나가 있다. 여기에 스파시설과 욕조도 마련돼 있다.
Operating as a stay, the rooms are serviced daily by local cleaners, and there is a concierge on call around the clock. The scene is a dramatic change from just a few months ago when the hanok was left derelict for years, its wooden framework rotting and rooms filled with trash.
around the clock: 24시간
dramatic: 극적인
derelict: 버려진
숙박 시설로 운영되는 이곳은 직원이 매일 객실을 청소하고 24시간 상주 컨시어지를 두었다. 몇 달 전만 해도 수년 동안 버려진 채 목재 골조가 썩어가고 방은 쓰레기로 가득했던 현장이 극적인 변화를 겪었다.
Premium hanok stays have proliferated across the country over the past five years, becoming the crème de la crème of local tourist offerings that sometimes struggle to provide uniquely Korean experiences for travelers, particularly in the city.
proliferate: 확산되다
crème de la crème: 최고 중 최고
고급 한옥 숙박 시설은 지난 5년 동안 전국적으로 확산되고 있다. 여행자에게 고유한 한국적 경험을 제공하는 관광 상품을 만드는 게 어려운 만큼 특히 도시에서 최고의 경험으로 자리 잡았다.
In recent years, there has been a backlash among some who believe that hanok stays are commercializing Korean cultural heritage and causing overtourism. But the other side of the coin argues that hanok stays are a solution toward sustaining historical architecture.
backlash: 반발, 반동
commercialize: 상업화
cultural heritage: 문화유산
최근 몇 년 동안 한옥 숙박 시설이 문화유산을 상업화하고 관광 공해를 유발한다는 반발도 있었다. 동시에 역사적 건축물의 존립을 가능하게 하는 해법이라는 주장도 나온다.
According to Lee Dong-woo, CEO of Proudlee operating and managing hanok stays, there are still dozens of abandoned hanok, even in Jongno District itself. “Without hanok stays, there wouldn’t be very many hanok left,” he said.
abandoned: 버려진
한옥 숙박 시설을 운영하는 프라우드리 이동우 대표에 따르면 종로구 내에도 여전히 버려진 한옥 수 십 채가 있다. 그는 “한옥 숙박 시설이 없었다면 남아 있는 한옥이 거의 없을 것”이라고 말했다.
