A wedding ode that reached beyond life (KOR)

“O Joy, beautiful spark of the gods, daughter from Elysium! Drunk with fire, we enter your sanctuary.” These exalted lines from Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” — Choral — originate from “Ode to Joy,” a poem by Friedrich Schiller. But before it became the anthem of universal brotherhood, it was first written as a wedding ode. One wonders: Whose union was honored with such resplendent language?The poem was dedicated to the marriage of Christian Gottfried Körner, a senior official in the religious affairs office of Dresden, Germany. Körner had offered refuge and unwavering support to Schiller, who at the time was a fugitive for writing plays critical of monarchical despotism. Körner was only 28, and Schiller three years younger. One imagines the two young men embracing their newfound friendship with the fervor of shared ideals and perilous times. Yet Schiller, being on the run, had little with which to repay such generosity.Then, an opportunity presented itself. Not long after, Körner was to wed his fiancee, Minna. Schiller — his only possession the written word — poured the fire in his heart onto the page. The resulting ode bore little resemblance to the tender love songs or platitudes of “till death do us part” often heard at weddings today. In fact, the sixth line of the first stanza carried a radical charge: “Beggars become the brothers of princes.” In a world governed by rigid class hierarchies, the line was nothing short of incendiary. Schiller’s poem did not merely celebrate the joy of the bride and groom — it insisted that this joy must also extend to the oppressed and downtrodden.Forty years later, Beethoven immortalized Schiller’s words in what would become one of the most monumental works in musical history. Joy, he believed, must be expanded into joy for all humankind. In the Choral symphony, however, Beethoven chose a later, revised version of Schiller’s line: “All men become brothers.” And yet, one cannot help but wonder — what stirs the soul more deeply? A world where beggars and princes become friends, or a world where all humankind is bound in brotherhood? Which dream is more joyous? Which hope more worth striving for?“환희여, 아름다운 신들의 섬광이여, 낙원에서 온 딸이여! 우리는 불꽃에 취하여 그대의 성소에 들어서노라.”베토벤 교향곡 9번 ‘합창’의 가사인 ‘환희의 송가’는 원래 실러(사진)가 쓴 결혼식 축시였다. 시인은 누구의 결혼을 이토록 장엄한 언어로 축하했던 것일까.드레스덴 종교국의 고위 관리 크리스티안 고트프리트 쾨르너가 그 주인공이었다. 쾨르너는 군주의 폭정을 비판하는 희곡을 써서 지명수배자가 된 실러에게 기꺼이 도움의 손길을 내밀었고, 피난처도 제공했다. 그때 쾨르너의 나이는 고작 스물여덟, 실러는 그보다 세 살 어린 스물다섯이었으니 두 젊은이는 뜨거운 감격으로 위기 속에 새로 피어난 우정을 반겼으리라. 다만 실러는 도망자 신세여서 친구의 온정에 화답할 뾰족한 수가 없었다.그러던 차에 기회가 왔다. 얼마 지나지 않아 쾨르너가 약혼녀 민나와 결혼식을 올리게 된 것이다. 가진 것이 글뿐이었던 실러는 마음속에 일었던 불꽃을 종이 위에 펼쳤다. 이 결혼식 축시는 오늘날 예식장에서 들려오는 감미로운 사랑 노래나 ‘백년해로’의 기원과는 아주 달랐다. 심지어 1연 6행에는 혁명적인 구절도 들어 있었다. “거지들도 왕자들의 형제가 된다”. 신분제 세상에서 얼마나 위험한 표현인가. 신랑 신부의 기쁨만을 기원한 것이 아니라 억압받고 고통당하는 이에게도 그 환희가 퍼져 나가야 한다는 것이었다.그로부터 40년 뒤, 베토벤은 ‘환희의 송가’를 음악사상 가장 장대한 교향곡 안에 담았다. 나의 환희는 마땅히 모든 인류의 환희로 넓어져야 한다. 다만 ‘합창’ 교향곡에서는 “거지들도 왕자들의 형제가 된다” 대신 실러가 나중에 수정한 구절 “모든 사람이 형제가 된다”가 노래로 불린다.문득 이런 생각이 든다. 거지와 왕자가 친구 되는 세상과 온 인류가 형제 되는 세상. 어떤 것이 더 기쁠까. 무엇을 위해 애쓰는 것이 더 가슴 뛰는 일일까?