Seoul must respond strategically to Trump’s trade volatility (KOR)

Global financial markets have once again been shaken by the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump. Just a day after announcing a sweeping set of reciprocal tariffs, Trump abruptly reversed course, declaring on April 9 that the tariffs would be suspended for 90 days for 75 countries — excluding China. Markets rallied sharply in response.Analysts interpreted the move as a tactical retreat in the face of market turbulence and domestic pushback. The initial announcement had caused stock markets to tumble and U.S. Treasury yields to spike — an unusual combination, as market downturns typically drive investors toward safer assets like government bonds, lowering yields. The abnormal reaction signaled growing unease about the credibility of U.S. leadership and the stability of the global financial order it has long underpinned.The deeper concern is not simply the tariffs themselves, but the rising volatility rooted in Trump’s erratic style. When even safe assets like government bonds fluctuate wildly, financial system risk intensifies. The U.S.-China trade dispute is now unfolding as a dangerous game of brinkmanship, and for a trade-dependent country like Korea, the stakes are especially high.Seoul must avoid reacting passively to each policy shift by Washington. Instead, the government, businesses and the public must treat this period as an opportunity to strengthen risk management. The 90-day reprieve should not be wasted. With Korea in a temporary leadership vacuum until the presidential election in June, there is no need to rush into negotiations, even if the United States seeks early talks with allies like Korea and Japan.An early agreement may reduce short-term uncertainty, but it also risks tying security and trade together in a package deal — a scenario that rarely benefits the weaker party. Washington’s strategy appears aimed at locking in favorable terms with allies first, then using those deals as leverage against other countries.Trump’s “strike first, negotiate later” approach is part of a broader tactic designed to unsettle and pressure counterparts. Korea’s response should be calm and assertive. As a country with over 20 FTAs, Korea has the experience and credibility to demand adherence to trade norms and legal procedures. The proposed blanket tariff still violates Article 2.3 of the Korea-U.S. FTA, which prohibits the introduction of new tariffs.Negotiations must remain within the legal framework of the FTA. A practical, mutually beneficial package deal — such as cooperation on shipbuilding or liquefied natural gas — could be explored. But the final outcome should be determined under the next administration, which will have the authority and stability to see it through.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 조변석개 정책에 전 세계 금융시장이 롤러코스터를 탔다. 트럼프 대통령은 관세 폭탄을 터뜨린 지 하루도 지나지 않아 어제 중국을 제외한 75개국에 90일간 상호관세를 유예하겠다고 전격 발표했다. 세계 증시는 급등했다.시장 전문가들은 관세 폭탄에 대한 금융시장과 자국민의 냉랭한 반응에 강경 일변도의 트럼프 정책이 후퇴했다고 분석했다. 상호관세 발표와 시행 소식에 글로벌 증시가 급락했을 때 미국 국채금리는 이상 급등했다. 일반적으로 주가가 급락하면 안전자산인 미국 국채로 수요가 몰려 국채값이 오르고 국채금리는 하락한다. 미국 국채 수요가 줄어든 것은 미국과 미국이 주도해 온 국제금융 체제에 대한 신뢰가 훼손됐기 때문이라는 해석이 나왔다. 주가 하락으로 손실이 커진 펀드가 대거 채권 매도에 나섰거나 관세 폭탄을 맞은 중국이 보유한 미 국채를 팔아치웠을 것이라는 분석도 있다.분명한 것은 트럼프의 입만 쳐다보는 금융시장의 변동성과 경제의 불확실성이 커졌다는 점이다. 상대적으로 안전자산인 채권 가격이 크게 움직이면 금융시장의 시스템 리스크가 커진다. 미·중 관세전쟁은 ‘치킨게임’ 양상으로 걷잡을 수 없이 확산하고 있다. 미·중 모두가 주요 수출국인 한국 입장에서는 불안하기 짝이 없다. 정부와 기업, 국민 등 경제 주체 모두 위험관리를 단단히 할 필요가 있다.6월 초 대선까지 리더십 공백이 이어지는 우리로선 석 달간의 상호관세 유예로 시간을 벌었다. 미국이 한국·일본과 우선협상을 하겠다지만 조급하게 서두를 필요는 없다. 조기 타결은 불확실성을 줄이는 장점은 있지만 안보와 통상을 한꺼번에 협상 테이블에 올리는 ‘원스톱 쇼핑’은 수비해야 하는 우리에게 불리한 점이 많다. 동맹과의 협상부터 유리하게 끝내고 이를 다른 나라를 압박하는 지렛대로 삼으려는 게 미국의 의도일 것이다.‘일단 때리고’ 나중에 협상하는 트럼프의 변칙은 공포를 극대화해 협상에서 우위를 차지하려는 ‘미치광이 전략’이다. 이에 대한 우리의 전략은 미국에 통상 원칙과 적법 절차(due process)에 따르라고 당당하게 요구하는 것이다. 이미 20여 개 나라와 자유무역협정(FTA)을 맺은 한국은 통상 강국이고 협상 기술도 쌓여 있다. 상호관세는 유예됐지만 10%의 보편관세도 “어떠한 당사국도 새로운 관세를 채택할 수 없다”는 한·미 FTA 협정문 2.3조를 위반한 것이다. 미국이 한·미 FTA를 준수하는 틀 안에서 조선과 LNG 구매 등 상호 이익이 되는 패키지딜을 논의해야 한다. 한덕수 대행 체제에서 실질적인 양자협상을 이어가되 새 정부에서 미국과의 관세 협상을 최종 타결하는 것이 여러모로 안전하다.