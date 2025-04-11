 Blackpink's Jennie drops new Peggy Gou remix of single 'Like Jennie'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Jennie drops new Peggy Gou remix of single 'Like Jennie'

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:36
A concept image for the remix of ″Like Jennie,″ the title song from girl group Blackpink member Jennie's first solo album ″Ruby″ [ODD ATELIER]

A concept image for the remix of ″Like Jennie,″ the title song from girl group Blackpink member Jennie's first solo album ″Ruby″ [ODD ATELIER]

 
Jennie of girl group Blackpink dropped a fresh remix of her solo debut track “Like Jennie” from DJ Peggy Gou, her agency Odd Atelier said Friday.
 
Originally released as the lead single on her first solo album “Ruby,” “Like Jennie” was co-written and co-composed by Jennie herself.
 

Related Article

 
The song delivers a bold message about staying true to one's individuality and shining with confidence, a theme that resonated with fans around the world.
 
Since its release, the track has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, while the album “Ruby” reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a major solo milestone for the artist.
 
The newly released remix is by Korean global DJ and producer Peggy Gou, known for her signature style and presence on the international electronic music scene. Her contribution adds a new layer of groove and edge to the track.
 
Jennie is also scheduled to take the stage at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday and April 20, where she’ll perform as a solo artist at one of the world’s biggest music events.
 
Jennie also became the first K-pop solo artist to receive an award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 31.
 
The Billboard Women in Music Awards recognize outstanding female artists, creators, producers and executives who have made significant contributions to the music industry over the year.  
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Jennie remix Peggy Gou

More in K-pop

FT Island’s Lee Hong-ki seeks expanded global fanbase through Culture Flipper partnership

Blackpink's Jennie drops new Peggy Gou remix of single 'Like Jennie'

Boy band In A Minute warms up Philippines media ahead of fan meeting

'Going through a tough time': NewJeans members send first message to fans since calling hiatus

QWER put on energetic show for first fan concert in Osaka

Related Stories

Slow Life Slow Live announces 2024 lineup including Peggy Gou, Joji and Honne

Blackpink’s Jennie lands Billboard’s Global Force Award as aespa takes Group of the Year

Blackpink's Jennie reveals upcoming album in Christmas Day video

Jennie's 'ExtraL' debuts at No. 75 on Billboard Hot 100 ahead of 'Ruby' album release

Blackpink's Jennie donates $74,400 to teenager charity project
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)