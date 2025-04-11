Blackpink's Jennie drops new Peggy Gou remix of single 'Like Jennie'
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:36
- LIM JEONG-WON
Jennie of girl group Blackpink dropped a fresh remix of her solo debut track “Like Jennie” from DJ Peggy Gou, her agency Odd Atelier said Friday.
Originally released as the lead single on her first solo album “Ruby,” “Like Jennie” was co-written and co-composed by Jennie herself.
The song delivers a bold message about staying true to one's individuality and shining with confidence, a theme that resonated with fans around the world.
Since its release, the track has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, while the album “Ruby” reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a major solo milestone for the artist.
The newly released remix is by Korean global DJ and producer Peggy Gou, known for her signature style and presence on the international electronic music scene. Her contribution adds a new layer of groove and edge to the track.
Jennie is also scheduled to take the stage at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday and April 20, where she’ll perform as a solo artist at one of the world’s biggest music events.
Jennie also became the first K-pop solo artist to receive an award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 31.
The Billboard Women in Music Awards recognize outstanding female artists, creators, producers and executives who have made significant contributions to the music industry over the year.
