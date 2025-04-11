 Boy band In A Minute warms up Philippines media ahead of fan meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band In A Minute warms up Philippines media ahead of fan meeting

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 14:32 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:13
Boy band In A Minute appears on a radio show in the Philippines [JWIN ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band In A Minute appears on a radio show in the Philippines [JWIN ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band In A Minute is making waves in the Philippines with a packed schedule of TV and radio appearances — and a fan meeting to top it all off on Friday, its agency JWin Entertainment announced the same day.
 
The trio, made up of Jaejun and Hyunyup of TAN and Juntae of JT&MARCUS, has been in the Philippines since Tuesday, appearing on major local shows ahead of their fan meet on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
On Tuesday, the group kicked things off with performances on music program “Letters and Music” and radio station “Eagle FM 95.5.” The next day, they appeared on morning talk show “Kada Umaga” and visual radio program “Banana Krew” to connect with fans through interviews and live chats.
 
In A Minute’s schedule continued on Thursday with a guest appearance on state-run morning show “Rise and Shine Pilipinas,” followed by “TikTokClock,” a Gen Z–focused variety show where they showed off their dance moves and playful energy.
 
The group is set to meet fans face-to-face Friday, delivering a fun-filled fan meeting packed with performances, Q&A sessions and interactive games to make lasting memories.
 
Boy band In A Minute [JWIN ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band In A Minute [JWIN ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“We had a great time showing our performances and charm through Philippine media,” the group said. “We’re especially excited to meet fans directly through the fan meeting. We’ll keep giving our all during the rest of our time here.”
 
In A Minute is a trio that debuted on March 15 this year with their first single “Unboxing: What You Wanted.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea In A Minute Philippines

More in K-pop

FT Island’s Lee Hong-ki seeks expanded global fanbase through Culture Flipper partnership

Blackpink's Jennie drops new Peggy Gou remix of single 'Like Jennie'

Boy band In A Minute warms up Philippines media ahead of fan meeting

'Going through a tough time': NewJeans members send first message to fans since calling hiatus

QWER put on energetic show for first fan concert in Osaka

Related Stories

Korean national released safely after being kidnapped in Philippines: Seoul

Korea, Philippines discuss expanding cooperation in trade, supply chains

Philippine envoy calls Korea a 'steadfast partner' at independence event

Korean tourist dies from injuries while pickpocketed in the Philippines

Korean kidnapped in Philippines safely rescued
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)