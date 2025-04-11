Boy band In A Minute warms up Philippines media ahead of fan meeting
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 14:32 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:13
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band In A Minute is making waves in the Philippines with a packed schedule of TV and radio appearances — and a fan meeting to top it all off on Friday, its agency JWin Entertainment announced the same day.
The trio, made up of Jaejun and Hyunyup of TAN and Juntae of JT&MARCUS, has been in the Philippines since Tuesday, appearing on major local shows ahead of their fan meet on Friday.
On Tuesday, the group kicked things off with performances on music program “Letters and Music” and radio station “Eagle FM 95.5.” The next day, they appeared on morning talk show “Kada Umaga” and visual radio program “Banana Krew” to connect with fans through interviews and live chats.
In A Minute’s schedule continued on Thursday with a guest appearance on state-run morning show “Rise and Shine Pilipinas,” followed by “TikTokClock,” a Gen Z–focused variety show where they showed off their dance moves and playful energy.
The group is set to meet fans face-to-face Friday, delivering a fun-filled fan meeting packed with performances, Q&A sessions and interactive games to make lasting memories.
“We had a great time showing our performances and charm through Philippine media,” the group said. “We’re especially excited to meet fans directly through the fan meeting. We’ll keep giving our all during the rest of our time here.”
In A Minute is a trio that debuted on March 15 this year with their first single “Unboxing: What You Wanted.”
