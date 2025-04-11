'Going through a tough time': NewJeans members send first message to fans since calling hiatus
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:19 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:22
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
"Our time will come," members of girl group NewJeans said in their first online communication with fan club Bunnies ever since announcing their hiatus late last month.
The members posted their first message on social media on Friday, 20 days after announcing a hiatus to their activities on March 23.
"We are going through a tough time," the members said, likely referring to a recent court injunction ruling that came on March 21 ordering the five singers to return to their agency ADOR.
"But the music that we will make will be loved by Bunnies, music that will make Bunnies happy, and our time together will come," the members said. "Until then, we're taking care of ourselves and thinking of you. We hope Bunnies stay healthy and happy every day. We love you."
The group's Instagram handle was changed from NJZ, the name the group said it would change to, to "mhdhh" on April 4, an acronym of the members' names.
"We've received the letters you sent and they've moved us to tears," the members said. "Each letter is precious, and we read them daily. Your words of comfort, encouragement and love have deeply touched us."
The members acknowledged the overwhelming support, saying, “at times, we wonder if we deserve such love — that's why we strive to be individuals that Bunnies can be proud of."
The members emphasized the strength they have drawn from fan interactions, noting that the letters provide comfort during challenging times.
The Seoul Central District Court sided with ADOR in the agency's request for an injunction on the group's activities outside of the agency. The court ordered the members to return to the company, but the singers instead announced on March 23 during their Hong Kong performance that they will be taking a break from group activities. ADOR had no prior knowledge of the announcement, according to reports.
A closed hearing regarding the injunction appeal was held on Thursday, lasting approximately 10 minutes. Only legal representatives attended, as the presence of the members was not required. The court's decision is pending.
“There have been no significant changes since the injunction decision,” said an ADOR attorney after the hearing. “Both parties presented their positions, and the session concluded briefly."
Meanwhile, a legal dispute between the parents of member Hyein has brought to light internal disagreements over the group's move to terminate its exclusive contract with agency ADOR.
Hyein’s mother filed a request with the Seoul Family Court to restrict the father's parental rights specifically for legal matters related to the ongoing contract lawsuit, according to legal documents. The court ruled in favor of the mother, granting her sole authority to represent Hyein in this case.
The conflict was partially revealed during a civil hearing on April 3 at the Seoul Central District Court. The court acknowledged that a decision on parental authority had already been made in the family court, allowing the lawsuit to proceed with the mother acting as Hyein’s legal representative.
The issue stems from the fact that Hyein and fellow member Haerin are minors, and legal actions involving them require joint parental consent. Disagreements between Hyein’s parents over whether to proceed with the contract termination reportedly led to the legal intervention.
A similar concern had been raised during a previous injunction hearing in March, when the presiding judge noted a lack of unified legal representation due to the parental dispute. At the time, NewJeans’ legal team indicated that a family court ruling was expected soon.
Following the April 3 hearing, the court’s acknowledgment that the mother had obtained sole decision-making authority suggests the father had opposed the lawsuit against ADOR and was ultimately overruled.
In a public statement on April 4, the group’s legal team emphasized that all five members remain firmly opposed to returning to HYBE, ADOR’s parent company, and that their families support their decisions after thorough discussions. The statement specifically addressed rumors about member Haerin, stating that both she and her parents are united in their stance and calling speculation about her family false and damaging.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)