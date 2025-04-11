QWER put on energetic show for first fan concert in Osaka
Rock band QWER successfully held its first fan concert in Osaka on Thursday, its agency Tamago Production said on Friday.
The group, consisting of members Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, performed at the concernt dubbed “1, 2, QWER!,” at Yogibo Meta Valley in Osaka on Thursday, following a successful show in Tokyo on Sunday.
QWER kicked off the night with a Japanese version of its debut track “Discord” (2023), earning an enthusiastic response from the crowd. From there, the energy only climbed with punchy tracks like “G9JB” (2024) and the pop punk anthem “Free-Dumb” (2024), showcasing the group’s signature band sound and bold charm.
It also performed fan favorites like “Fake Idol” (2024) and “T.B.H” (2024) along with B-sides, such as “Soda” (2024) and “Secret Diary” (2023), keeping the atmosphere bright and refreshing throughout the night.
The unit stages brought even more surprises. Chodan and Magenta performed their duet “Run” (2024), while Hina and Siyeon took the stage for a powerful dance performance packed with hip-hop flair.
The group closed the concert with “Fireworks” (2024) and “Harmony of the Stars” (2023), delivering an emotional encore that left fans with lasting memories.
“We never imagined we’d be standing on a stage like this when we started QWER,” the members said, thanking their fans. “You made our dream moment real, and we promise to keep growing and showing you even more.”
QWER debuted on Oct. 18, 2023, with its first single, “Harmony from Discord.” The band performed at the Pentaport Rock Festival, one of Korea’s largest rock music festivals held in Incheon, on Aug. 2, 2024.
QWER also collaborated with the popular online game League of Legends for the song “Anima Power” in July last year for the game’s “Anima Squad” summer event.
