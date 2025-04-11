n.SSign to embark on first-ever U.S. tour this summer
Published: 11 Apr. 2025
Boy band n.SSign is heading to the United States for the first time this summer with its “2025 n.SSign Fan Meet Tour〈Love Potion〉in the U.S."
The tour will have seven stops across the country, kicking off in Chicago on June 7 and continuing through New York, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles, wrapping up on June 21, its agency n.CH Entertainment announced Friday.
This marks n.SSign’s official entry into the U.S. market and is designed as a chance for the group to connect more closely with international fans. The fan meet tour promises interactive segments and special performances tailored for North American audiences.
The announcement follows the group’s release on Wednesday of “Love Potion (Eng.),” the English version of its hit single “Love Potion.” The original version earned n.SSign its first-ever music show win and topped major Korean and Japanese charts.
n.SSign has been seeing continued success this year, achieving its first No. 1 on a music show, selling out a four-city tour in Japan and wrapping up its first solo concert in Korea to strong reviews. It also made headlines with a fan-driven digital billboard appearance in New York’s Times Square.
Presales for the U.S. fan meet begin on April 16 and 17, with general ticket sales opening April 18.
n.SSign debuted as a 10-member boy band in August 2023. The band was initially formed through a Channel A audition program, “Youth Star” (2022), with seven members, but three new faces were later added before its debut. The band's members are Kazuta, Eddie, Doha, Junhyeok, Robin, Hanjun, Laurence, Huiwon, Sungyun and Hyun.
