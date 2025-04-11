No Korean films in Cannes official selection this year, first time since 2013
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:59
No Korean films made it into the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival this year, marking the first time since 2013 that no Korean feature has received an invitation.
The festival’s organizing committee on Thursday unveiled its official selection for the 78th edition, which will run from May 13 to 24 in Cannes, France. The lineup includes titles in Competition, Out of Competition, Un Certain Regard, Midnight Screenings and Cannes Premiere — none of which feature a Korean production.
Several Korean films had been submitted, including “The Ugly” by Yeon Sang-ho, “Omniscient Reader: The Prophet” by Kim Byung-woo and “The Journey to Gyeongju” by Kim Mi-jo, but none were selected.
This marks the third consecutive year that Korea has missed out on the festival’s main competition. In 2022, Song Kang-ho won Best Actor for “Broker,” while Park Chan-wook won Best Director for “Decision to Leave.” Expectations had circulated that Park’s latest project, “No Other Choice,” might compete this year, but the film remains in post-production and was not submitted.
In 2013, Korea also failed to secure a slot in any major category, though director Moon Byoung-gon's short film “Safe” won the Palme d'Or for Short Films that year.
While the main lineup is set, Cannes has a history of announcing additional official selections closer to the festival’s opening. That leaves the door open for a late Korean entry.
This year’s Competition section includes 24 titles, such as “Nouvelle Vague” by Richard Linklater, “The Phoenician Scheme” by Wes Anderson, “The Mastermind” by Kelly Reichardt, “Eddington” by Ari Aster, “Sentimental Value” by Joachim Trier, “Alpha” by Julia Ducournau, and “The Young Mother’s Home” by the Dardenne brothers.
French actor Juliette Binoche will head the jury, and actor Robert De Niro is set to receive the honorary Palme d’Or.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG HYUN-MOK [[email protected]]
