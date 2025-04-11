 'Secret' star Gwei Lun-mei gears up for adrenaline-pumping action film 'Drive in Taipei'
'Secret' star Gwei Lun-mei gears up for adrenaline-pumping action film 'Drive in Taipei'

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 17:22
A scene from ″Drive in Taipei″ starring Taiwanese actor Gwei Lun-mei [SPECIAL MOVIE CITY]

A scene from ″Drive in Taipei″ starring Taiwanese actor Gwei Lun-mei [SPECIAL MOVIE CITY]

 
Gwei Lun-mei, best known for her delicate role in the 2007 Taiwanese romance “Secret,” trades innocence for adrenaline in her latest film, "Drive in Taipei," slipping off her high heels to test drive a bright red Ferrari 488 Pista Spider through the streets of Taipei.
 
The film, released in Korea on Friday in 4DX special theaters, marks the return of Gwei as an action star in a high-octane car chase thriller set in Taiwan’s capital, in a shift for the Taiwanese actor who is widely known in Korea as a “first-love” icon.
 

The film, which opened in France and Taiwan last September, has drawn praise from action fans for its tightly executed chase sequences and gritty fight scenes, drawing comparisons to franchises like “Taken” (2008-2014) and “Fast & Furious” (2001-).
 
In the film, Gwei plays Joy Kang, the stylish wife of crime boss Chairman Kang, played by Sung Kan, living a life of luxury in Taipei with their son Raymond, played by Wyatt Yang.
 
Her world is upended when she unexpectedly crosses paths with John Roller, played by Luke Evans, an undercover drug enforcement agent from her past. What begins as a chance encounter soon turns into a dangerous escape, with Joy abandoning her husband’s empire for a desperate high-speed flight through city streets and rural roads.
 
True to its title, “Drive in Taipei” commits fully to its chase-driven narrative. The movie features elaborate car sequences that weave through both the neon-soaked cityscape and the Taiwanese countryside. These scenes, paired with dynamic hand-to-hand combat, maximize the visual energy of the film, which is also screening in 4DX to heighten the experience.
 
A scene from ″Drive in Taipei″ starring Taiwanese actor Gwei Lun-mei [SPECIAL MOVIE CITY]

A scene from ″Drive in Taipei″ starring Taiwanese actor Gwei Lun-mei [SPECIAL MOVIE CITY]

 
Gwei’s performance stands out, not only for her physicality but for the confident, unflinching persona she adopts — closer in spirit to the tough heroines of Luc Besson’s action films than to her earlier romantic roles.  
 
"I’ve always been good at driving,” her character says calmly before launching into another breathtaking chase.
 
Familiar faces from the action genre round out the cast. Luke Evans and Sung Kang, both veterans of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, lend the film additional credibility in its street-racing scenes.
 
While the plot remains relatively straightforward, the movie excels in pace and spectacle. For viewers seeking raw speed and immersive fight choreography, especially in a 4-D screening, “Drive in Taipei” delivers an unrelenting ride.
 
The film runs 100 minutes and is rated 15 and over.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.   
 

BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
tags Korea Taiwan Gwei Lun-mei Drive in Taipei 4DX

