Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing reiterates Xi's stance on U.S. 'bullying'
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 19:59
Dai Bing, China's ambassador to Korea, said Friday that the U.S. Donald Trump administration’s decision to postpone reciprocal tariffs for 90 days was only possible because of China's “resolute countermeasures and deterrence.”
“Do not forget — without China’s firm response and resistance, this 90-day grace period would never have existed,” Dai wrote in Korean on his X account.
“Can we even say this delay is a good thing?!” he continued. “Do not forget — it is merely a 90-day reprieve.”
While Dai made no specific mention of Korea, his comments are widely interpreted as representing Beijing’s broader stance amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.
The ambassador also posted a short video alongside his remarks. In the animation, an animal labeled “U.S.” attempts to butt a second animal labeled “China” but quickly retreats.
The clip includes the Chinese phrase, “If others do not offend me, I will not offend them. If others do offend me, I will surely strike back.”
The same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, where he reiterated China’s opposition to the tariff conflict.
“There are no winners in a trade war,” Xi said, according to CNN and other reports. He added that China and the European Union must jointly stand against what he described as “unilateral bullying” by the United States.
“Going against the world will only lead to self-isolation,” Xi warned, in a clear message to Washington. He stressed that both China and the EU are major global economies that strongly support economic globalization and free trade, and that they must “fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly uphold the trend of economic globalization and the global trade environment.
Xi also called on the two sides “to work together to defend international rules and order.”
“For over 70 years, China’s development has relied on self-reliance and hard work — never on handouts from others, and it is not afraid of any unjust suppression,” he said. “Regardless of how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, stay focused and concentrate on managing its own affairs well.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
