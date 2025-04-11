Singaporean Embassy to host food carnival celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Korea
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:15
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Singaporean Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo said Korea and his country mark a “significant milestone” in their 50th anniversary of bilateral relations, adding that both countries share cultural similarities including that food has become a “major part” of their daily lives, according to a press release on Friday.
The food festival, dubbed “50 Flavours of Singapore,” will feature some 50 kinds of Singaporean cuisine and delicacies ranging from chili crab, prawn noodles, laksa (Singaporean noodle), bak kut teh (Singaporean beef stew) and kaya toast.
Also, Singapore-origin food brands operating in Korea, such as Bee Cheng Hiang and JUMBO Seafood, will join the occasion to amplify Singaporean culinary experiences for visitors.
At the event, participants are expected to indulge themselves in hawker culture — which refers to street-food culture in Singapore. The hawker culture is included in Unesco’s representative list of intangible cultural heritage.
The event will take place at Justco Tower in Gangnam District in southern Seoul.
The food festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday with invited guests joining the event in the morning session. The general admission for the public will begin at noon and end at 6 p.m. Visitors willing to attend the food carnival in the daytime are required to register in advance at https://go.gov.sg/50flavorssg.
