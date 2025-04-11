 Singaporean Embassy to host food carnival celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Singaporean Embassy to host food carnival celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Korea

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:15
A poster image of food festival hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Seoul. The festival will take place on April 12 in Gangnam District in southern Seoul. General admission, which requires advance registration, will begin at noon and end at 6 p.m. [SINGAPORE EMBASSY IN KOREA]

A poster image of food festival hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Seoul. The festival will take place on April 12 in Gangnam District in southern Seoul. General admission, which requires advance registration, will begin at noon and end at 6 p.m. [SINGAPORE EMBASSY IN KOREA]

The Singapore Embassy in Seoul will host a food festival in southern Seoul on Saturday to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties between Korea and Singapore.
 
Singaporean Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo said Korea and his country mark a “significant milestone” in their 50th anniversary of bilateral relations, adding that both countries share cultural similarities including that food has become a “major part” of their daily lives, according to a press release on Friday.
 
The food festival, dubbed “50 Flavours of Singapore,” will feature some 50 kinds of Singaporean cuisine and delicacies ranging from chili crab, prawn noodles, laksa (Singaporean noodle), bak kut teh (Singaporean beef stew) and kaya toast.
 
Also, Singapore-origin food brands operating in Korea, such as Bee Cheng Hiang and JUMBO Seafood, will join the occasion to amplify Singaporean culinary experiences for visitors.
 
At the event, participants are expected to indulge themselves in hawker culture — which refers to street-food culture in Singapore. The hawker culture is included in Unesco’s representative list of intangible cultural heritage.
 
The event will take place at Justco Tower in Gangnam District in southern Seoul.
 
The food festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday with invited guests joining the event in the morning session. The general admission for the public will begin at noon and end at 6 p.m. Visitors willing to attend the food carnival in the daytime are required to register in advance at https://go.gov.sg/50flavorssg.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea diplomacy Singapore chili crab hawker culture

More in Diplomacy

Singaporean Embassy to host food carnival celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Korea

Veterans minister to leave for Washington to commemorate 75th anniversary of Korean War

South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, longtime ally of North

Acting President Han encourages trade minister, Korean envoy to Washington with trade talks with U.S. underway

Trump lowers tariffs on Korea, others for 90 days, raises them on China to 125%

Related Stories

Crab cakes are not enough (KOR)

Ambassadors' spouses experience the beauty of Korean royal cuisine

Korea, Singapore to develop renewable energy-powered building system technology

Police reopen case involving controversial hand gesture in MapleStory video

Kasa establishes presence in Singapore to take on the world
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)