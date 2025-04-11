Veterans minister to leave for Washington to commemorate 75th anniversary of Korean War

Veterans Minister Kang Jung-ai will depart for Washington this week to meet with U.S. veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War as Seoul marks the 75th anniversary of the conflict's outbreak this year, the ministry said Friday.During her three-day trip from Saturday through Monday, Kang will first visit the Armed Forces Retirement Home in the U.S. capital, where 43 Korean War veterans currently reside, and express her gratitude for their service on the battlefield, according to the ministry.She will also pay her respects at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery, and hold a meeting with Curtis Scaparrotti, chairman of the Korea Defense Veterans Association and a former U.S. Forces Korea commander, to discuss ways to strengthen the alliance.Kang will then visit several national independence-related sites in Washington, including the Old Korean Legation and the Korean Commission building, as this year also marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule."The United States is our closest ally that sent the largest number of troops and made the greatest sacrifices during the Korean War," Kang said in a release. "Through this visit, we will express our gratitude to American Korean War veterans."Over 1.7 million U.S. troops participated in the three-year war, fighting alongside South Koreans against North Korean and Chinese forces. More than 36,000 of them were killed in action.Yonhap