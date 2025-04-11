 Veterans minister to leave for Washington to commemorate 75th anniversary of Korean War
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Veterans minister to leave for Washington to commemorate 75th anniversary of Korean War

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:27
This undated file photo shows the Wall of Remembrance, which displays the names of U.S. and South Korean soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington. [YONHAP]

This undated file photo shows the Wall of Remembrance, which displays the names of U.S. and South Korean soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington. [YONHAP]

 
Veterans Minister Kang Jung-ai will depart for Washington this week to meet with U.S. veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War as Seoul marks the 75th anniversary of the conflict's outbreak this year, the ministry said Friday.
 
During her three-day trip from Saturday through Monday, Kang will first visit the Armed Forces Retirement Home in the U.S. capital, where 43 Korean War veterans currently reside, and express her gratitude for their service on the battlefield, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
She will also pay her respects at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery, and hold a meeting with Curtis Scaparrotti, chairman of the Korea Defense Veterans Association and a former U.S. Forces Korea commander, to discuss ways to strengthen the alliance.
 
Kang will then visit several national independence-related sites in Washington, including the Old Korean Legation and the Korean Commission building, as this year also marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
 
"The United States is our closest ally that sent the largest number of troops and made the greatest sacrifices during the Korean War," Kang said in a release. "Through this visit, we will express our gratitude to American Korean War veterans."
 
Over 1.7 million U.S. troops participated in the three-year war, fighting alongside South Koreans against North Korean and Chinese forces. More than 36,000 of them were killed in action.

Yonhap
tags Veterans Korea DC

More in Diplomacy

Singaporean Embassy to host food carnival celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Korea

Veterans minister to leave for Washington to commemorate 75th anniversary of Korean War

South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, longtime ally of North

Acting President Han encourages trade minister, Korean envoy to Washington with trade talks with U.S. underway

Trump lowers tariffs on Korea, others for 90 days, raises them on China to 125%

Related Stories

Respecting veterans

President Yoon Suk-yeol thanks Korean War veterans for their service

For first time, recognized Mexican vets return to Korea

Foreign Minister Park Jin to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday

Recovered
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)