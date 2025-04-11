 North Korean side of Mount Paektu designated as Unesco Global Geopark
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean side of Mount Paektu designated as Unesco Global Geopark

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:05 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:15
The North Korean side of Mount Paektu is pictured in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on Feb. 23. [NEWS1]

The North Korean side of Mount Paektu is pictured in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on Feb. 23. [NEWS1]

 
The North Korean side of Mount Paektu, an active stratovolcano on the North Korean-Chinese border, was designated a Unesco Global Geopark.
 
Unesco’s executive board made the recognition on Thursday, after reviewing candidates including the Korean Peninsula's tallest mountain from April 2.
 

Related Article

 
This marks the first time a natural reservoir located in North Korea has been given a global geopark designation, which is given to geographical areas that contain sites of “international geological significance managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development,” according to Unesco’s website.
 
The executive board said Mount Paektu was characterized by majestic landscapes formed by volcanic eruptions and well-developed glacial landforms, including valleys shaped by glacial erosion.
 
Unesco officials also noted the “millennium eruption” that occurred on Mount Paektu in 946 CE, which is one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
 
Thousands across North Korea took part in a ″revolutionary pilgrimage″ to Mount Paektu during the winter expedition season, the ruling party's mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun reported with this photo on April 9. [NEWS1]

Thousands across North Korea took part in a ″revolutionary pilgrimage″ to Mount Paektu during the winter expedition season, the ruling party's mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun reported with this photo on April 9. [NEWS1]

 
The Chinese part of the mountain was listed as a global geopark under the name of Mount Changbaishan in March last year. North Korea had signed up for designation a year earlier than China in 2019 but the review was reportedly delayed due to experts not being able to visit the area because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Mount Paektu Unesco global geopark

More in North Korea

North Korean side of Mount Paektu designated as Unesco Global Geopark

North's maternal mortality rate 17 times higher than South Korea: Report

Seoul sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of North Korean iron ore

North Korea restores military airfield operations after pandemic conversion

North Korean commando-turned-South Korean pastor Kim Shin-jo passes away at 83

Related Stories

China opens new customs office at border crossing with North

North Korean side of Mount Paektu set to become Unesco Global Geopark

Chinese part of Mount Paekdu makes Unesco list under Chinese name

Mount Halla's fir forest is withering

Applications open for youth support program from Seventeen and Unesco

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)