North Korean side of Mount Paektu designated as Unesco Global Geopark
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:05 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:15
- KIM JU-YEON
The North Korean side of Mount Paektu, an active stratovolcano on the North Korean-Chinese border, was designated a Unesco Global Geopark.
Unesco’s executive board made the recognition on Thursday, after reviewing candidates including the Korean Peninsula's tallest mountain from April 2.
This marks the first time a natural reservoir located in North Korea has been given a global geopark designation, which is given to geographical areas that contain sites of “international geological significance managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development,” according to Unesco’s website.
The executive board said Mount Paektu was characterized by majestic landscapes formed by volcanic eruptions and well-developed glacial landforms, including valleys shaped by glacial erosion.
Unesco officials also noted the “millennium eruption” that occurred on Mount Paektu in 946 CE, which is one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
The Chinese part of the mountain was listed as a global geopark under the name of Mount Changbaishan in March last year. North Korea had signed up for designation a year earlier than China in 2019 but the review was reportedly delayed due to experts not being able to visit the area because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
