 Ex-President Moon's former son-in-law indicted for bribery
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 15:06
Former President Moon Jae-in, left, and his daughter Moon Da-hye pose for photos during a campaign event during the 19th presidential elections, which Moon Jae-in eventually won, on March 8, 2017. [JOONGANG PHOTO]

Prosecutors investigating bribery allegations against former President Moon Jae-in have formally indicted Moon’s former son-in-law, surnamed Seo, on charges of accepting bribes, expanding the scope of the ongoing investigation.
 
The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office recently indicted Seo, 45, without detention on suspicion of bribery, according to exclusive reporting complied by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
 

An official from the Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office could not confirm this to the press.
 
Last November, the prosecution changed the status of Moon Da-hye, who was a witness in the case, to a suspect on bribery charges and violation of the Tax Evasion Punishment Act after a civic group filed a police complaint.
 
Seo, Moon Da-hye’s ex-husband, is accused of receiving illicit benefits during his time as an executive at Thai Eastar Jet, a budget airline in Thailand.
 
Prosecutors believe that Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet and a former lawmaker, used his influence after being appointed head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (Kosme) in March 2018 to hire Seo — who had no experience in the aviation industry — as an executive at Thai Eastar Jet, of which Lee is the actual owner.
 
From July 2018 to April 2020, Seo allegedly received monthly wages of 8 million won ($5,520) and housing support of 3.5 million won per month, totaling about 223 million won. Prosecutors suspect this was effectively a bribe intended for Moon.
 
Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, walks out of the Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul on Oct. 18, 2024. [YONHAP]

To date, six people have been indicted in connection with the case, including Cho Hyun-ok, former presidential senior secretary for personnel affairs, who was indicted last December on charges of abuse of power. Former President Moon, Lee Sang-jik, and Park Seok-ho, CEO of Thai Eastar Jet, have also been indicted on various charges, including bribery and breach of trust.
 
Investigators found that Moon Da-hye engaged in financial transactions with at least three Blue House officials while living in Thailand from 2018 to 2020. Prosecutors are also looking into Seo’s employment at gaming company Tory Games before he joined Thai Eastar Jet, as well as financial transactions between Moon Da-hye and the publisher of Moon Jae-in’s autobiography, “Fate, Destiny and Moon Jae-in” (2022).
 
The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office, which took over the case from Seoul's Jongno Police Precinct in February, views Moon Da-hye and Seo not just as beneficiaries of bribes but as accomplices. Seo exercised his right to remain silent during three rounds of questioning on Jan. 19, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 last year.
 
Moon Da-hye also refused to attend questioning last November, saying she was “only a witness” at the time. However, since both have now been formally charged, failure to comply with future summons without a valid reason could lead to arrest or other compulsory measures.
 
Prosecutors are currently awaiting a written response from former President Moon, who declined to attend two rounds of questioning last month but agreed to respond in writing through his lawyer.
 
However, prosecutors said they haven't considered indicting Moon's wife, Kim Jung-sook, a key witness in the case.
 
"We are not considering that at all," a prosecution official said.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 

BY KIM JUN-HEE [[email protected]]
