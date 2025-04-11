Ex-President Yoon, former first lady Kim leave official residence one week after ouster
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 17:57
SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Vehicles departed the residence around 5:07 p.m. after a small group of aides greeted Yoon.
Yoon got out of the car in front of the residence's front gates and waved his hands at a group of supporters who had gathered to await his exit, including youths carrying "Yoon again" placards. He walked up to some of these supporters and hugged them. Kim didn't get out of the car.
There had been some expectations that he could give a public message.
Yoon issued a statement through his attorney that read, "Dear beloved citizens of the Republic of Korea, today, I leave the official residence. I want to sincerely thank all of you for your unwavering support."
He recollected that throughout his presidency, "I have met with many world leaders at my residence in Hannam-dong. Every moment of my efforts to protect our national interests and security flashes before my eyes."
Yoon also noted that during the winter, many people — including youths — rallied in front of the residence "with a resolute determination to defend our freedom and sovereignty" and said that "their passionate spirit, which melted even the cold winter, remains etched deeply in my heart."
He continued, "Now, I will return as a citizen of the Republic of Korea and find a new path for the country and the people. I will spare no effort, however small, for the Republic of Korea, [a nation] of freedom and prosperity that you and I have dreamed of together." It appeared unclear if he was signaling he would continue to meddle in politics even after his ouster.
Yoon offered his "deepest gratitude to the people of Korea."
Yoon and Kim greeted their supporters and entered their apartment complex rather than through their underground parking lot.
The return comes 886 days after Yoon and Kim moved into the Hannam-dong presidential residence, formerly the foreign minster's residence.
Yoon and Kim reportedly moved back with their 11 dogs and cats.
The move comes as residents of the Acrovista apartment complex have expressed concern over Yoon's return, considering inconveniences from security measures and potential protests. Before Yoon moved into the newly renovated presidential residence in Hannam-dong in November 2022, he commuted from work from the apartment complex for some six months after taking office in May 2022.
Because of such inconveniences, Yoon may seek another private residence soon, like other former presidents.
The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has organized a team of some 40 personnel to protect Yoon, who is eligible for security protection for up to 10 years as a former president. The security personnel are expected to work in shifts to protect Yoon.
Yoon's ouster comes after he was accused of illegally declaring martial law on Dec. 3, attempting to unlawfully suspend all political activities, sending special forces to prevent lawmakers from overturning his decree, deploying troops to the National Election Commission and ordering the arrest of high-ranking politicians and judges. The Constitutional Court acknowledged all five charges on Nov. 4, upholding the parliamentary impeachment last December.
Yoon stands his first criminal trial next Monday on insurrection charges.
