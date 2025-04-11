High Court allows Yoon underground access for insurrection hearing
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 14:50
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol may be using the underground parking lot to enter the Seoul High Court in southern Seoul for his first trial on insurrection charges.
The Seoul High Court announced in a statement on Friday that the Presidential Security Service (PSS) had requested permission for Yoon’s vehicle to access the underground parking lot of the Seoul Court Complex on the day of the first trial and that it gave the PSS the green light.
“If the defendant requests to enter and exit the building using a vehicle through the underground parking lot, this will be permitted,” the court said. “However, we cannot confirm in advance whether Yoon will actually attend, or whether he would use a vehicle or enter through the underground parking lot.”
Yoon is scheduled to stand trial next Monday for charges of leading an insurrection. As the defendant in a criminal trial, Yoon is required to appear in court in person.
The PSS requested that Yoon’s vehicle be allowed to enter the underground parking lot directly, citing security concerns.
Such access is not typically allowed during ordinary court proceedings. The court’s decision appears to reflect the need to ensure the defendant’s safety and maintain public order, given the sensitive nature of the case.
Yoon has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to declare martial law without legitimate grounds during a national crisis, in violation of the Constitution.
Prosecutors allege that Yoon mobilized military and police forces to block the National Assembly and prevent lawmakers from passing a resolution to lift martial law. He is also accused of plotting to detain key political figures, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, and officials from the National Election Commission.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)