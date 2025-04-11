Rallies planned across Seoul as Yoon set to leave presidential residence
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 10:49
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave his official residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, Friday, a week after his impeachment, and return to his private residence in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul.
Both supporters and critics of Yoon are planning rallies near his former residence and private home throughout the day.
Progressive civic group Candlelight Action will hold a rally of about 20,000 people near the Volvo Building in Hannam-dong starting in the morning, calling for Yoon’s arrest.
Another group, the National Sovereignty Party, plans to hold a separate rally at 4 p.m. at the same location, urging Yoon’s swift departure from the residence.
Pro-Yoon groups will also gather near the residence. The Solidarity of Hope for Free Korea will rally in the morning, and conservative YouTube channel Tube Shin plans a separate rally at 3 p.m., both near the Volvo Building to show support for Yoon.
Near Yoon’s private residence in the Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul, rallies have also been scheduled. Progressive YouTuber Hanzani and others will hold a rally of 50 people at 11 a.m., while conservative YouTuber Bellado plans a rally of about 5,000 people at 3 p.m.
Some Yoon supporters have even announced plans to form a “human chain” from Hannam-dong to Seocho-dong.
Following Yoon’s departure from the Hannam-dong residence, which is scheduled for 5 p.m., protest groups plan to shift their rallies toward the Constitutional Court area in central Seoul.
An online forum supporting the emergency committee of the People Power Party (PPP) plans a “state funeral procession” rally at 6 p.m. near Anguk Station, while the Emergency Action for the Liquidation of Insurrection and Social Reform will hold a rally at 7:30 p.m. near Seosipjagak Pavilion at Gyeongbok Palace. The groups have reported expected participation of 200 and 10,000 people, respectively, and plan to march through the city center after their rallies.
Yoon is expected to leave Hannam-dong at 5 p.m. and move into his Seocho-dong residence later that evening. There is a possibility that he may greet supporters in front of either location.
The Presidential Security Service has reportedly completed the formation of a security team of about 40 personnel to protect Yoon at his private residence. Under the Act on the Presidential Security Service, Yoon is entitled to receive security protection for up to 10 years after leaving office.
