Cafe sign symbolizes Chinese defiance as Beijing, Washington play tariff chicken
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 16:51
A handwritten notice hung outside a cafe in Nanping, Fujian, on Wednesday reads, “We charge an additional 104 percent service fee for U.S. citizens and green card holders.”
The six-line sign added, “Ask the U.S. Embassy if you have questions.”
The backlash in China is intensifying against the United States, which continues to pressure Beijing with high tariffs. Similar signs have appeared at a pool hall in Hebei and a jewelry store in Shanxi. On Chinese e-commerce platforms, mugs engraved with phrases like “Commemorating Participation in the Reciprocal Tariff War” are being sold.
A Chinese influencer with over 140,000 followers posted, “Trump’s tariff policy is utterly insane.”
Amid this public sentiment, the Chinese government has also doubled down. Though overall tariffs on Chinese goods have soared to 145 percent, Beijing has made it clear it will not back down.
“China never bluffs — and we see through those who do,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning wrote on social media platform X on Friday.
The spokesperson also posted an image of a 1964 quote from Mao Zedong: "America is nothing more than a paper tiger. Don’t believe its bluff.
“One poke, and it’ll burst!”
China's state-run Global Times said in its editorial that China's "fight to the end" is “backed by strong confidence.” The editorial described U.S. government policy as “erratic random punches" and that China “can withstand pressure, remain steady and shoulder great responsibility.”
The current game of brinkmanship between the two countries was expected from the moment U.S. President Donald Trump launched his tariff campaign. Chinese President Xi Jinping can’t be seen as bowing to Washington, and unless the United States changes its stance, Beijing is unlikely to veer from its hard-line course.
Hong Kong-based Ming Pao said Thursday that tariffs above 50 percent are largely symbolic and that Trump can’t force China to surrender because the market won’t bend to his will.
Zheng Yongnian, X.Q. Deng presidential chair professor and dean of the School of Public Policy at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that even if tariffs rise to 500 percent, it won’t make much difference. Zheng said that China must act with greater rationality and fairness since the United States has earned a reputation for being selfish and untrustworthy.
While a dramatic breakthrough in U.S.-China relations remains possible, it’s unclear when dialogue will resume.
Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported that U.S. officials told their Chinese counterparts that Xi must take the initiative to request a phone call. However, Beijing has reportedly rejected the suggestion multiple times.
Two senior White House officials told CNN that the United States will not reach out to China first, according to the U.S. news outlet on Thursday.
Although this stance has been “conveyed to Beijing for roughly two months,” with Trump’s team telling Chinese officials that “President Xi Jinping should request a call with Trump,” CNN reported that Beijing has “repeatedly refused to arrange a leader-level phone call,” citing three unnamed sources “familiar with the official communications.”
Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies and director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, said that the next two to three months would be crucial, adding that both countries will assess each other’s tolerance and look to ease the intensity of this tariff war.
