Court dismisses appeal of pair who accused footballer Ki Sung-yueng of child sexual abuse
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 13:43
Seoul Central District Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by two plaintiffs who accused former national football team player Ki Sung-yueng, 36, of child sexual abuse and later filed a defamation lawsuit against his former attorney.
The plaintiffs had claimed that Ki sexually abused them while they were in elementary school and alleged that the attorney defamed them by publicly labeling them as “perpetrators of a national fraud.”
In May 2021, the plaintiffs filed a suit demanding 200 million won ($137,900) in compensation.
“Ki’s position has consistently been that he did not commit any sexual abuse and that the plaintiffs were lying,” the court said, upholding the initial ruling. “Although the phrase ‘perpetrators of a national fraud’ may be provocative, it merely represented the stance of the attorney acting on behalf of his client.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)