 Eight apprehended for allegedly creating, distributing deepfake porn featuring HYBE artists
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 14:16 Updated: 11 Apr. 2025, 14:41
HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

Police have apprehended eight individuals accused of creating and distributing deepfake videos featuring artists under K-pop powerhouse HYBE, the company behind groups like BTS and NewJeans. 
 
Among them, six suspects were arrested for using Telegram chat rooms to aid in production and circulation of the manipulated videos, according to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency on Friday.
 

The arrests mark a key breakthrough in a growing crackdown on digital sex crimes regarding the entertainment industry. HYBE, in cooperation with law enforcement, provided key data that enabled investigators to identify and locate the perpetrators. Officers specializing in cybercrime and digital evidence led the probe. 
 
HYBE and the police previously established a dedicated hotline to combat deepfake-related crimes. On Feb. 25, HYBE and the police signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on eliminating such offenses.
 
HYBE had filed a criminal complaint after detecting illegal videos involving its artists, and in February, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with police to enhance joint efforts against deepfake-related offenses. HYBE operates a dedicated reporting platform where fans can submit content that infringes on artist rights, helping the company respond swiftly. 
 
"Deepfake crimes that exploit celebrities — who often struggle to report such violations — are spreading rapidly," said Kim Ho-seung, head of the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police. “These videos are a serious offense that can shatter victims’ lives. Even public figures are not immune. We will continue to track and arrest those involved."
 
HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang reaffirmed the company’s zero-tolerance policy, vowing not to settle with offenders. 
 
“We will continue to pursue legal actions and conduct active monitoring to eliminate similar crimes,” he said.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
