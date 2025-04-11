 Firefighters battling wildfire in DMZ near Goseong County
Firefighters battling wildfire in DMZ near Goseong County

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:35
A Korea Forest Service helicopter [YONHAP]

 
Firefighting efforts resumed at sunrise on Friday to contain a wildfire that broke out the previous afternoon inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) near Hyeonnae-myeon in Goseong County, Gangwon.
 
The Korea Forest Service dispatched one of its helicopters along with a helicopter leased by the local government starting at 6 a.m. Friday to battle the blaze.
 

The fire is believed to have started on the northern side of the DMZ and spread southward, carried by strong winds.
 
Due to the location of the wildfire within the DMZ, authorities said deploying ground personnel has been difficult.
 
Officials plan to assess the damage, including the affected area, once the fire is fully extinguished.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
 
 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG
tags Korea Gangwon DMZ wildfire

