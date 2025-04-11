 Friday's thick dust, warm temperatures to give way to rain, wind and snow on the weekend
Friday's thick dust, warm temperatures to give way to rain, wind and snow on the weekend

Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:52
Pohang, North Gyeongsang is covered in fine dust on April 9 [NEWS1]



 
Thick concentrations of fine dust will blanket much of the country Friday, particularly in the Seoul metropolitan area. Seoul, Incheon and southern Gyeonggi are forecast to see poor air quality throughout the day, while northern Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong, Daejeon, Sejong, North Chungcheong, North Jeolla, Busan and other areas will experience elevated fine dust levels in the morning and evening.
 
While the warm spring weather is set to last through Friday, conditions will deteriorate over the weekend.
 
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning is forecast nationwide over the weekend, with cold air from the north bringing snow to some areas.
 
Citizens and tourists walk along a street in Hongdae in Mapo District, western Seoul, as air conditions for the city were forecast as ″bad″ on March 26. [YONHAP]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY KIM SEONG-RYONG [[email protected]]
