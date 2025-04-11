 Gwanghwamun's King Sejong, Yi Sun-shin statues to undergo spring clean next week
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 10:41
Workers clean the statue of King Sejong in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on April 15, 2023. [NEWS1]

Spring cleaning will be conducted next week on the statues of King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-shin at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to wash away the fine dust and grime accumulated over the winter, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday.
 
Cleaning will take place from 9 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the city government said.
 

Seoul carries out the cleaning of the statues every year using professional personnel to preserve and maintain the monuments. The cleaning is conducted in four stages, including rinsing and removing foreign substances.
 
Workers will first use a low-pressure washer and soft cloths to remove dust and dirt from the surface of the statues. Afterward, the surface will be wiped again with a dry soft cloth.
 
Methanol and other agents will then be used to remove any remaining dust, rust or stains, followed by another wipe-down. The coating on the statues will be inspected, and any peeled areas will be recoated.
 
"We will carefully carry out the cleaning so that citizens visiting Gwanghwamun Square for their spring outings can see a spotless King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-shin," said Kim Chang-gyu, head of Seoul’s balanced development headquarters.
 
  
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
