Heavy rain, winds on Friday forecast to bring end to cherry blossoms
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 09:15
Cherry blossom viewing in Korea will likely come to an end on Friday as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to sweep across the country starting this weekend.
Forecaster Lee Chang-jae at the Korea Meteorological Administration said that the country will experience widespread rain from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning, with heavier downpours forecast for Jeju Island.
"We expect intense weather on Sunday, including gusts, thunder, lightning and hail," Lee said during a regular briefing on Thursday.
The forecast predicts 5 to 20 millimeters (0.2 to 0.7 inches) of rain in Seoul and the surrounding capital area on Saturday, while southern regions could see as much as 50 millimeters. On Jeju Island, more than 80 millimeters may fall in the Mount Halla area, prompting possible heavy rain advisories.
Rain is expected to continue across central regions, including the capital area, through Sunday and Monday.
As temperatures drop significantly, precipitation may turn to snow in higher elevations. Mountain areas in Gangwon are expected to receive up to 5 centimeters (1.9 inches) of snow.
This round of rain and snow comes as a cold upper-level low pressure system moves across the peninsula, causing atmospheric instability when it collides with warmer air.
Lee said the cold air, which is about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), will interact with rising moisture from the south, triggering gusts, lightning, hail and heavy rain, especially in the south.
Winds will also intensify nationwide. During the weekend, wind speeds are expected to exceed 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour) in most areas, and up to 90 kilometers per hour (55 miles per hour) in mountainous regions.
Western and coastal regions could see wind advisories between Saturday night and Sunday.
Lee warned that gusts reaching typhoon-level strength — defined as wind speeds of at least 17 meters (55 feet) per second — could damage outdoor structures.
"We urge the public to prepare for wind-related damage, including possible flight cancellations, through the weekend and into Monday," he said on Thursday.
The stormy weather is also expected to impact outdoor weekend activities, including cherry blossom viewing. With full bloom recently observed across the country, strong winds and rain could bring an abrupt end to the season.
Temperatures will fall along with the rain, bringing chilly conditions. In Seoul, the morning low on Sunday is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill near zero.
Lee said temperatures will gradually rise starting April 16 and may exceed seasonal averages by the end of next week.
