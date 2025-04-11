More than 100 arrested for making, sharing deepfake porn of K-pop idols, celebrities, classmates
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 13:35
Police have arrested more than 100 men, mostly in their teens to 30s, for creating and distributing deepfake pornography featuring female K-pop idols, actors, internet streamers and even ordinary individuals, officials announced Friday.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency’s cybercrime investigation unit said it had arrested 23 operators of Telegram chat rooms on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse and the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
Thirteen of them have been formally detained and referred to prosecutors. Police also booked around 60 participants in the chat rooms.
Among those apprehended, a 30-year-old man allegedly produced over 1,100 deepfake videos of around 30 celebrities — mainly female K-pop idols — between August 2024 and March this year, distributing them through private Telegram chat rooms.
Police said the man operated these chat rooms targeting hardcore fans, some of whom used the videos to mock celebrities sexually. Some participants reportedly took obscene photos using life-size cutouts of the celebrities at fan signing events.
Another operator in his 30s produced around 150 deepfake videos of about 70 celebrities, including idols, actors and internet broadcasters. Police said this man not only created deepfake videos but also used "deep voice" technology to manipulate celebrities' voices to sound like they were making obscene remarks. His chat room had about 360 members.
An arrested participant in his 20s allegedly created and shared over 300 deepfake videos of ordinary people, including his former middle school classmates, in the second operator’s chat room.
Most of those arrested were unemployed young men in their teens and 20s, with some receiving basic welfare assistance, police said. Investigators discovered that the offenders operated noncommercial chat rooms, gaining recognition from members who called them "artists.”
Police noted that many chat room participants believed that deepfake crimes involving celebrities would not be investigated or, if caught, would result in only light punishment.
In cooperation with the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and international law enforcement agencies, the police conducted joint investigations. They also worked with the Digital Sex Crime Victim Support Center under the Women’s Human Rights Institute of Korea to delete and block the videos and provide victim support, including legal aid.
Police said they are working with entertainment agencies to protect victims and swiftly identify and investigate suspects in cases involving the production and distribution of deepfake videos of celebrities.
“We will not stop at arresting the chat room operators but will continue to track down and apprehend all participants,” said Kim Jung-hyun, head of the cybercrime investigation unit at the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency. “Digital sex crimes are serious offenses that destroy victims’ daily lives, and we will do our utmost to eradicate them.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
