Police raid three locations in Changwon in spectator death investigation
Published: 11 Apr. 2025, 12:52
Police raided Changwon City Hall and other related locations Friday as part of their investigation into a fatal accident at Changwon NC Park, where a large external structure fell from the stadium last month and killed one spectator.
Police began the raid Friday morning at three locations — Changwon City Hall, the Changwon Facilities Corporation, and Changwon NC Park, according to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency.
Offices within the city government responsible for safety management and sports affairs were targeted in the raid. Police are reportedly reviewing documents related to regular safety risk assessments and inspections.
The investigation follows an incident on March 29, when a 2.6-meter-long, 40-centimeter-wide, 60-kilogram external louver panel detached from the stadium’s facade and fell, striking three spectators below.
A woman in her 20s suffered severe head injuries and died two days later while in intensive care. Her younger sister also suffered a fractured collarbone and remains hospitalized. The third victim suffered bruises to the legs.
Police have conducted a joint forensic inspection of the site and are considering whether to apply the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which imposes liability on companies and public institutions for safety failures resulting in death or injury.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
